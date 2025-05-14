Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 945,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $35,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

NYSE OHI opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.48 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.08.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $228.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Omega Healthcare Investors

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.