MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. trimmed its stake in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 716,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.45% of Kinetik worth $40,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Kinetik by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after buying an additional 60,058 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 14,124.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 55,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,675,000 after purchasing an additional 54,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 41,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 17,778 shares in the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kinetik from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kinetik from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kinetik from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.89.

Kinetik Stock Up 3.9%

NASDAQ KNTK opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.42. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.85 and a 52 week high of $67.60.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). Kinetik had a net margin of 30.25% and a negative return on equity of 39.48%. The company had revenue of $443.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. Kinetik’s payout ratio is 328.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinetik

In other Kinetik news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 3,952,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $219,873,736.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,044,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,106,647.60. This represents a 79.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Further Reading

