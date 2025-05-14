MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 32,062 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 572,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,062 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $50,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $18,893,000. Washington University bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $3,452,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Construction Partners by 109.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 53,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Construction Partners by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at Construction Partners

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $442,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 159,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,767,689.87. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred Julius Smith III bought 9,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.83 per share, with a total value of $689,055.39. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,055.39. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Construction Partners Price Performance

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $103.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.37 and its 200-day moving average is $84.06. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.63 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.60, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $571.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ROAD

Construction Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.