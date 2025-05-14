MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 50,767 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 944,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,767 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $33,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 9,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $288,051.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,486.58. The trade was a 7.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:TRN opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.80. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average is $32.78.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRN. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

