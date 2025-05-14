Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 224,200 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 90.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 470,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,200 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $37,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,161,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,736,816.84. The trade was a 20.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,793.75. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,964,290 shares of company stock worth $250,504,866 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $128.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 674.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.75 and a 200 day moving average of $83.36. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $130.60.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.95.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

