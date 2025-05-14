Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 38 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $47,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $391.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.32.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $373.66 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.



