Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 222,755 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 131.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,755 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned approximately 0.46% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $168,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $421.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $408.01 and a 200 day moving average of $426.71. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $366.32 and a 12 month high of $451.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.92.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

