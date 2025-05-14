WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 165.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572,646 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned about 0.50% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $30,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $7,192,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $679,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $23,194,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,081,000 after buying an additional 206,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 46,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 2.2%

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.01, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.89.

WillScot Mobile Mini Dividend Announcement

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $559.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is currently 311.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 10,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.79 per share, with a total value of $267,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,007.43. The trade was a 8.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy D. Boswell acquired 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $145,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 34,156 shares in the company, valued at $995,305.84. The trade was a 17.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

Read Our Latest Report on WSC

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.