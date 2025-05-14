Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Position Increased by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Amalgamated Financial comprises approximately 2.5% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned about 0.74% of Amalgamated Financial worth $7,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amalgamated Financial

In other Amalgamated Financial news, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $97,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,639 shares in the company, valued at $573,091.11. The trade was a 14.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tyrone Graham sold 3,317 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $101,168.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,194.50. This trade represents a 22.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,926 shares of company stock valued at $243,070. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Amalgamated Financial Price Performance

AMAL opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $32.44.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $79.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.62%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

