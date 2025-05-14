Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Cuts Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,672 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $29,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 15,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 35,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $75.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.14 and its 200 day moving average is $72.32. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Phillip Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.34.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

