Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Cuts Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,047 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 135,919 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $38,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,909,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,784,674,000 after acquiring an additional 201,340 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,010,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,406,760,000 after purchasing an additional 404,076 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,978,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,397,266,000 after purchasing an additional 639,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,021,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,806,019,000 after purchasing an additional 135,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,676,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,705,469,000 after purchasing an additional 632,175 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.54.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $318.66 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.19 and a 200-day moving average of $285.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.55, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,025. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.64, for a total value of $164,216.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 108,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,486,979.36. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,577 shares of company stock worth $5,316,411. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

