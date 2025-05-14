Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $108.15 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,987 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for approximately 0.7% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned about 0.20% of AutoZone worth $108,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total transaction of $568,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,500. This represents a 76.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,800.01, for a total value of $7,600,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,401.63. The trade was a 92.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,521 shares of company stock valued at $42,177,331. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,645.65 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,728.97 and a 12 month high of $3,916.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,652.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,406.74.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.11 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital set a $3,763.00 price objective on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AutoZone from $3,525.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3,044.00 to $3,811.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Argus downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,821.91.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

