Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.58 and last traded at $43.48, with a volume of 112791 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Virtu Financial Stock Down 0.4%

The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.91.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $497.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 27.39%. Virtu Financial’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 177,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $6,903,571.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,993,177.28. This represents a 43.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $1,253,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,070,006.64. This represents a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 423,881 shares of company stock valued at $16,307,234 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth $954,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 310,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,088,000 after acquiring an additional 55,102 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

