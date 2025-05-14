Fortis Inc. (FTS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.615 per share on Sunday, June 1st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th.

Shares of FTS opened at C$64.89 on Wednesday. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$52.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$65.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$62.84. The company has a market cap of C$32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.31.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$64.25.

Fortis owns and operates 10 utility transmission and distribution assets in Canada and the United States, serving more than 3.4 million electricity and gas customers. The company has smaller stakes in electricity generation and several Caribbean utilities. ITC operates electric transmission in seven U.S.

