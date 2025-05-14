MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,479,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,145 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 3.36% of A10 Networks worth $45,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,498,000 after purchasing an additional 31,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in A10 Networks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,206 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,868,000 after acquiring an additional 14,764 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in A10 Networks by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,501,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,625,000 after acquiring an additional 45,868 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in A10 Networks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,467,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,012,000 after acquiring an additional 37,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in A10 Networks by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 919,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,911,000 after acquiring an additional 76,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $21.90.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $66.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. A10 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered A10 Networks from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

