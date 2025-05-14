Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 350647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.54.

Intercorp Financial Services Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.59.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $382.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercorp Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. Intercorp Financial Services’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

In other Intercorp Financial Services news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp purchased 77,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $1,527,005.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,589,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,699,159.72. This represents a 3.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercorp Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFS. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

