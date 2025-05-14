Karman (NYSE:KRMN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.25 and last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 5354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRMN shares. Baird R W upgraded Karman to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Karman in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Karman in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Karman in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Karman from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Karman Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.01.

Karman (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03.

Institutional Trading of Karman

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Karman during the first quarter valued at $61,024,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Karman during the first quarter valued at $50,220,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Karman during the first quarter valued at $33,985,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Karman during the first quarter valued at about $22,515,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Karman during the first quarter valued at about $14,891,000.

Karman Company Profile

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Featured Articles

