Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on May 30th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
NASDAQ OXLCO opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Lane Capital
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Joby Just Flew Two Aircraft at Once—Here’s Why It Matters
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- 4 Recent Earnings Winners Riding Fresh Momentum in May
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Tesla: Get Ready To See It Trading Above $400 Again
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.