Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on May 30th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ OXLCO opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

