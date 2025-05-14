Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.83 and last traded at $60.49, with a volume of 18750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WOR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Worthington Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $304.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,032,000 after purchasing an additional 156,762 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 24.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 821,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,171,000 after purchasing an additional 159,798 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Worthington Enterprises by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,627,000 after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Worthington Enterprises by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 380,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,276,000 after acquiring an additional 26,178 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

