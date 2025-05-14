Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) Stock Price

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.47.

Permian Resources Price Performance

NYSE:PR opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. Permian Resources has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Permian Resources had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Permian Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Permian Resources will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $58,058.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,233.33. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $38,288.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,525.36. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,685 shares of company stock worth $135,687 in the last quarter. 6.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Permian Resources by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,339,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,407,000 after purchasing an additional 176,320 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Permian Resources by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 269,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 72,726 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

