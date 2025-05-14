ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 13236 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

ICL Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Equities analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.0403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICL Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICL. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ICL Group by 754.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter worth $59,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in ICL Group by 223.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 10,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Stories

