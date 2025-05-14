Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.63 and last traded at C$15.53, with a volume of 12110 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Magellan Aerospace Stock Up 5.5%

Magellan Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.00. The company has a market cap of C$884.64 million, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Magellan Aerospace’s payout ratio is 28.61%.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

Featured Stories

