MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $47.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 128,791 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $47,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,550,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,796,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,901.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,588,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,302 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 751.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT opened at $85.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $101.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.47.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.3276 dividend. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

