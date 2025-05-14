MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $44.31 Million Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.72% of Valmont Industries worth $44,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth $67,822,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 502,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,007,000 after purchasing an additional 94,884 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 2,077.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 56,079 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth $14,180,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,812,000 after purchasing an additional 34,666 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VMI shares. DA Davidson cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $343.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair raised Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $322.67 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.83 and a twelve month high of $379.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.95 and a 200-day moving average of $319.03.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $969.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.04 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

