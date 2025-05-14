MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 22,014 Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 421,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,014 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Knife River were worth $42,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Knife River by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knife River by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Knife River by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Knife River by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Knife River by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on KNF. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Knife River in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Knife River from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Knife River Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of KNF opened at $102.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. Knife River Co. has a 12 month low of $66.13 and a 12 month high of $108.83.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.98 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Company Profile

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

