Moore Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 90,000 Range Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RANGU)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Range Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RANGU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Heights Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Range Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Range Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Range Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $703,000.

Range Capital Acquisition Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Range Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. Range Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $11.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.23.

Range Capital Acquisition Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated on July 24, 2024, as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our “business combination” or “initial business combination,” with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as a “target business” or “target businesses”.

