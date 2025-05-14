Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Position Reduced by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,757,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 611,598 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $52,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 317.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 909,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 691,862 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2,757.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 460,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 444,490 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 771.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Hecla Mining news, VP Kurt Allen sold 9,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $47,630.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,512 shares in the company, valued at $541,372.16. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Krcmarov bought 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $34,755.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 331,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,518.24. This trade represents a 2.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,915 shares of company stock worth $300,000. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, May 5th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 0.8%

Hecla Mining stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $7.68.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $261.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

