Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 54,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 76,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 32,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,177,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 305.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 278,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 209,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Webster Financial from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Webster Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.58.

Webster Financial Stock Up 0.0%

WBS stock opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.31. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.98. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $63.99.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.46 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Webster Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $700.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In related news, Director Laurence C. Morse sold 13,217 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $780,728.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,988.56. This trade represents a 41.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 1,800 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $86,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,373.28. The trade was a 7.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,217 shares of company stock worth $1,386,244. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

