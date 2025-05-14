Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 243.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,226 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of ProAssurance worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 2,655.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 621,935 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in ProAssurance by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 15,921 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $512,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ProAssurance by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,905,000 after buying an additional 16,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRA opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. ProAssurance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.04.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). ProAssurance had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $236.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRA. Citizens Jmp downgraded ProAssurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ProAssurance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James downgraded ProAssurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup downgraded ProAssurance to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ProAssurance in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

