Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,380 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 4,790.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 415.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 185.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $52.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $37.34 and a 12 month high of $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. Flowserve’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

