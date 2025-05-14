Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Invests $2.11 Million in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,834.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 439.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.09. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $34.88.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.88 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.61%.

Insider Activity at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $959,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,998,932.15. This trade represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPRT. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EPRT

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.