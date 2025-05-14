Moore Capital Management LP Invests $764,000 in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 66,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGS. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE AGS opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.86. The company has a market cap of $502.11 million, a PE ratio of 71.59 and a beta of 1.52. PlayAGS Inc has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.35.

PlayAGS Profile

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $102.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.49 million. PlayAGS had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 10.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.