Moore Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Moore Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cipher Mining were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIFR. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 377.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 296,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 234,366 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 9.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 13,996 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 37,162 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 912.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIFR opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 2.61. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $7.99.

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $48.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.57 million. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 33.39%. Research analysts predict that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Cipher Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cipher Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.03.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

