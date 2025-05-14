Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28), Zacks reports.

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $247.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CEO David D. Chang sold 46,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $91,469.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,276,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,342,075.24. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 61,757 shares of company stock valued at $115,873 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.29.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

