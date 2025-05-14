Lindsay Co. (LNN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th.

Lindsay has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Lindsay has a payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lindsay to earn $6.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $138.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.31. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $109.27 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $187.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.50 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lindsay will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lindsay from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

