American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.26, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $164.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.92 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.64%. American Public Education updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to -0.130–0.040 EPS.

American Public Education Price Performance

APEI opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.55. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.25 million, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.56.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on APEI. StockNews.com upgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. William Blair upgraded American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on American Public Education from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on American Public Education from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on American Public Education from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Insider Transactions at American Public Education

In other news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $81,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,783.71. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.