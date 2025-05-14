Park National Co. (PRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 1.07 per share on Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th.

Park National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Park National has a payout ratio of 43.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Park National to earn $9.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.

Get Park National alerts:

Park National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRK opened at $168.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Park National has a 1-year low of $131.93 and a 1-year high of $207.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRK. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Park National in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Park National from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Park National

Park National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.