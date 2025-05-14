Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 14486 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $267.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.24 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $696,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 383.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 81,545 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $5,308,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,434,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,796,000 after acquiring an additional 387,270 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 313.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 61,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. The firm’s geographical segments include Yucatán Peninsula, Pacific Coast, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana.

