Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.780-1.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $853.0 million-$863.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $865.4 million. Rapid7 also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.430-0.460 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $30.00 price objective on Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.53.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $44.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.15.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $210.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.25 million. Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 12,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $290,179.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,774.80. This represents a 17.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

