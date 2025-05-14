HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on June 20th

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th.

HCI Group has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HCI Group to earn $13.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

NYSE:HCI opened at $161.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.24 and its 200-day moving average is $127.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. HCI Group has a 52 week low of $83.65 and a 52 week high of $176.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.23.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.86. HCI Group had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $216.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.89 million. Equities analysts expect that HCI Group will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of HCI Group from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

