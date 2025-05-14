HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on June 20th

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th.
HCI Group has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HCI Group to earn $13.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.
HCI Group Trading Down 0.9%
NYSE:HCI opened at $161.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.24 and its 200-day moving average is $127.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. HCI Group has a 52 week low of $83.65 and a 52 week high of $176.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of HCI Group from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.25.
HCI Group Company Profile
HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.
