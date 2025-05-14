DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.200-11.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DaVita Price Performance

NYSE:DVA opened at $143.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. DaVita has a one year low of $131.44 and a one year high of $179.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 115.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVA. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price target on shares of DaVita in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.33.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

