iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLUGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.89 and last traded at $31.84, with a volume of 29766 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.64.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 126.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 342.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 248,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

