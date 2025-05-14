Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD) Posts Earnings Results

Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

Ainos Stock Down 1.8%

Ainos stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ainos has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos’ cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a’s broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

