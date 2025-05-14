Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD) Posts Earnings Results

Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.
Ainos Stock Down 1.8%
Ainos stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ainos has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54.
About Ainos
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ainos
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Joby Just Flew Two Aircraft at Once—Here’s Why It Matters
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 4 Recent Earnings Winners Riding Fresh Momentum in May
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Tesla: Get Ready To See It Trading Above $400 Again
Receive News & Ratings for Ainos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ainos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.