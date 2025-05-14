Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $404,000 Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNF. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

NYSE:FNF opened at $57.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.35. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.14. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.79 and a 52-week high of $66.72.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FNF

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.