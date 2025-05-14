Moore Capital Management LP Makes New $242,000 Investment in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Driven Brands by 36.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 205,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 54,277 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Driven Brands by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Driven Brands by 600.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Emeth Value Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,452,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Driven Brands by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $18.72. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 446.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $516.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DRVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Driven Brands from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Driven Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Driven Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

