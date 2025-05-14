CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 270 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $118.89 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $99.84 and a fifty-two week high of $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.99.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $505.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.72 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.49%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

