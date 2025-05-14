D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 101.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 388,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 195,487 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 2.34% of Clearwater Paper worth $11,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 637,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,967,000 after purchasing an additional 43,604 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 271,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after buying an additional 68,558 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 322.8% in the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 218,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after buying an additional 166,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Clearwater Paper Price Performance

CLW stock opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $464.60 million, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.09. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $57.13.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.53). Clearwater Paper had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.00 million.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Paper

In other news, SVP Kari G. Moyes sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $74,228.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,109.28. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.