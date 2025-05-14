Deutsche Bank AG Buys 31,860 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,860 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Graco were worth $33,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Graco by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson set a $85.00 price target on Graco in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Graco Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE GGG opened at $85.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $92.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.50.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Graco had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $528.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.