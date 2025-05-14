Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,743 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,961,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,389,630,000 after buying an additional 4,367,774 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,803,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,151,000 after buying an additional 315,786 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,399,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $613,624,000 after buying an additional 452,043 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16,338.3% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,177,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,710,000 after buying an additional 4,151,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,937,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,260,000 after buying an additional 484,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC opened at $162.86 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $183.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.21.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

In related news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.70 per share, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,078.50. This trade represents a 1.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky D. Hessling purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.72 per share, for a total transaction of $269,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,464.64. This trade represents a 19.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.29.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

