Investment Management Corp of Ontario Sells 2,000 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lessened its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 316.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 446.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACI shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 44.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

About Albertsons Companies

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.